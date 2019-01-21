Lisa Armstrong has responded to her ex-husband Ant Mcpartlin's comments about his new partner in subtle Twitter activity.
In an interview published over the weekend, Ant - who entered rehab last year after pleading guilty to a drink-driving conviction following a car crash - claimed his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett had been his ''rock'' throughout his recovery process.
He said: ''Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life. She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy. I'm in the best place I've been in my life, to be honest with you. It's great.''
And now his ex-wife Lisa - who split with Ant in January last year, and was granted a divorce in October - has hit out at his comments in a series of reactions on Twitter.
Whilst Lisa hasn't publicly commented on Ant's claims, she has liked several tweets which say Ant was ''disrespectful'' to the make-up artist.
One read: ''Uggghhh I'm so uncomfortable with the whole gushing of Ant's new found love who has 'saved him', ok fine - but so disrespectful of Lisa Armstrong who has had to put up with the worst of Ant for so many years. Short memory. (sic)''
Whilst another said: ''Ok so Ant's back, but don't come back rubbing @lisaAmakeup face in it how his new girlfriend is his saviour. Don't you think you have hurt Lisa enough? Have some respect Ant. (sic)''
In the interview, Ant also admitted he no longer speaks to Lisa, but noted they still share their dog Hurley ''quite evenly'', despite Lisa giving up custody of the pooch in order to move on from Ant.
He said: ''We still share [Hurley] quite evenly. Hurley's welfare comes first and we both love him very much. That's the way it is really.
''I've not been on social media or put any of my personal views out there. It's not my style. She can live her life how she wants to live her life and say what she wants but I prefer to keep that private.''
