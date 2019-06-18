Suzanne Collins is penning another instalment of 'The Hunger Games' franchise and is working closely with Lionsgate to plan a prequel movie.
Lionsgate is planning a 'Hunger Games' prequel movie, based on a forthcoming novel from Suzanne Collins.
The 56-year-old author recently announced that she'll be penning another instalment of the dystopian franchise and is working closely with the studio on a new movie which will take place in fictional the world of Panem, 64 years before the events of the original books.
Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement: ''As the proud home of the 'Hunger Games' movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne's next book to be published. We've been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.''
The original best-selling trilogy - comprised of 'The Hunger Games', 'Catching Fire' and 'Mockingjay'- follows Katniss Everdeen as she's thrust into a compulsory televised battle to the death called The Hunger Games and was adapted into a film series starring Jennifer Lawrence in the main role in 2008.
The prequel will explore ''the state of nature'' during the so-called Dark Days following a failed rebellion in the totalitarian city and will focus on rebuilding Panem as it ''struggles back to its feet''.
Collins said: ''With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival. The reconstruction period ten years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days - as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet - provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.''
We're obsessed with this Scottish hero.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
He dropped his newest single Losing Sleep earlier this year.
Seven ways you can be greener at a music festival.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
View scenes of the world as you may have never seen them before. A Beautiful...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...