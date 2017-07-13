The England Women's Football Team hope in the future there will be a Disney Princess who plays soccer.

Lionesses Siobhan Chamberlain, Ellen White and Nikita Parris have teamed up with Disney for the company's 'Dream Big Princess' campaign which aims to inspire young girls around the world to fulfil their potential and also challenge the typical conception of what it means to be a princess.

The trio are all fans of the Disney Princess films and TV shows and they hope it won't be too long in the future when the company creates a character that shares the same love of soccer as they do, and they'd be more than happy to be the inspiration for the new Princess.

Speaking ahead of the squad flying out to the Netherlands for the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 tournament this week, Siobhan told BANG Showbiz: ''I think it would be really exciting if they did create a football-playing princess and for all of us it would be fantastic to see. If you've kind of got someone that's kind of a bit like you and shares your story growing up as a Disney film or character, then that would be really exciting.''

Ellen hopefully added: ''To have a film or a TV show that would be really exciting. And obviously to have an actual Lioness princess and giving them those different attributes that the girls possess, but yeah ... to have a whole film about it would be insane! We can have the classic Disney Princesses all involved playing football together! I just think we're all excited how this project can reach so many girls and young boys growing up. I think to start by having a Lioness princess would be incredible. Yeah, who knows what the future can hold. But a film about a Lioness would be incredible.''

Each Lioness has their own favourite Disney Princess, and for the girls Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid', Snow White and Rapunzel are their top picks.

England striker Nikita said: ''Mine was obviously Ariel, I watched 'The Little Mermaid' a lot - I think for me she was fearless trying to get her voice back from Ursula.''

Goalkeeper Siobhan shared: ''I think for me it's Rapunzel, because she's a very spirited and determined young woman. She gets trapped inside but overcomes all the barriers in her life.''

Ellen added: ''For me, it's got to be Snow White. I really like the fact that she's really loyal, she's really kind. That's what I am as a person, I want to be kind and I want to treat people how I want to be treated, I think it's important in life.''

Disney, the FA and the England Women's Football team have joined forces to inspire girls to Dream Big. The Lionesses have channeled their inner Disney Princess in a campaign shot by celebrity photographer Scarlet Page, encouraging the public to share their own inspiring and motivating images for young girls using the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess.

Disney and the Lionesses are encouraging the public to share their motivating advice for young girls on social media in the run up to International Day of the Girl on 11 October.