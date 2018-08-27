Mike Shinoda says he's in talks with his Linkin Park bandmates about their comeback.

The 41-year-old musician took to the stage at Leeds Festival on Sunday (26.08.18) to pay tribute to the 'Numb' group's late frontman Chester Bennington - who tragically took his own life last July - and he also revealed that he's been discussing what their plans for the future are shaping up like, though nothing has been set in stone yet.

The Fort Minor star told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We've been talking. As soon as there's something to announce, we'll announce it.''

Mike remembered Chester - who was just 41 when he died - as he joined pop punk stars Sum 41 on stage for a second time, after appearing at sister festival Reading the day before, for a performance of 'Faint'.

The amazing moment came on the same afternoon he led the audience through an emotional solo rendition of 'In The End', with the crowd singing Chester's parts.

The late frontman's influence was clear throughout at the festival, as The Pit headliners Papa Roach also performed part of the song during their own show.

Elsewhere, Panic! At The Disco stunned a huge crowd with an energetic and anthemic live show before Kendrick Lamar took to the stage to bring the festival to a close.

Fans of Pharrell Williams were surprised to see the 'Happy' hitmaker grace the main stage earlier in the day as he joined his N.E.R.D bandmates for a standout set, which was revealed just before the weekend got underway.

Bring Me The Horizon treated fans to their second surprise set as did Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, who powered through an exciting gig as they prepare to work on a new record.

Carter teased the crowd: ''It's weird to think some of those songs may never be played live again. Never again. You know why? Because our new album is going to be absolutely banging.''

Post Malone, The Courteeners, Travis Scott, The Kooks, The Vaccines and Saturday night (25.08.18) headliners Fall Out Boy were amongst the stand-out bands over a varied and thrilling three days of live music at Leeds' Bramham Park.