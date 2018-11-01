Mike Shinoda reunited with Linkin Park bassist Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell for a Halloween show.

The 'In The End' group's future is still unclear after frontman Chester Bennington tragically took his own life last summer, but the two musicians came together for a special one-off performance in Las Vegas this week.

As part of Shinoda's ongoing 'Post Traumatic' tour, the pair played LP tracks 'Iredescent', 'Castle of Glass' and a medley of 'Good Goodbye' and 'Bleed It Out'.

The emotional encore also featured the guitarist's own tunes 'Make It Up As I Go' and 'Running From My Shadow' - the final song of the evening - and Fort Minor track 'Remember The Name'.

Tuesday's show (30.10.18) was full of surprises for fans, with Shinoda first coming out in a Run-DMC inspired costume with a snippet of 'It's Tricky', while Farrell sported one of the hip hop icon's t-shirts when he came on stage for 'Papercut'.

In August, Shinoda revealed Linkin Park were in talks about their comeback, and insisted ''as soon as there's something to announce'', all will be revealed.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old star has paid tribute to his late friend Chester a number of times since his death aged 41 in July 2017.

At both of his dates at Reading and Leeds Festival this year, he joined pop punkers Sum 41 on stage for a surprise collaboration of 'Faint', which came on the same afternoon he led the audience through an emotional solo rendition of 'In The End', with the crowd singing Chester's parts.