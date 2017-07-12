Lindsey Wixson has retired from modelling.

The 23-year-old catwalk star has revealed that an injury has forced her to retire from the fashion business but she is planning to move into interiors and pottery design.

She wrote on Instagram: ''To all my fashion fans, I am sad to inform you that my injury has put me in a position to retire from this high heel business. I have an artistic side that wants to shine through. I feel that this disablility has come to me with a purpose. To show me that I must carry on. This industry has brought me so much and I am grateful for the lessons I have learned. Now more than ever I feel it is important to listen to my body and the changing times of this industry and peacefully try to move on. I ask for your support on my new endeavours with designing interiors, pottery, sculpting, carving, and inventing for the future. Please follow @wixsondesign (sic).''

Lindsey - who was discovered at the age of 15 by legendary photographer Steven Meisel - has previously spoke about a leg injury and shared pictures of herself at the doctor's office where she was treated.

However, she has not specified her exact ailment.

Lindsey has taken a number of tumbles on the catwalk throughout her career, including memorably spraining her ankle at a Jean Paul Gaultier show.