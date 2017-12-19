Lindsey Stirling wore Christmas sweaters in July when she was working on her Christmas album.

The 31-year-old musician had to get herself into the festive mood when it was 100 degrees outside in the summer so she could work on her Christmas album 'Warmer in the Winter' and so she opted for cosy winter jumpers and putting a Christmas tree up in the studio.

When asked how she got into the festive spirit for the recording of the album, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It was kind of fun. I would wear sweaters and put Christmas trees up in recording sessions to try and get into the mood, even though it was 100 degrees outside. I also watched Christmas movies and drove my roommates nuts because we were all watching Christmas movies and listening to Christmas music non stop. We even decorated the studio so it felt like Christmas.''

Lindsey - who recently competed alongside Mark Ballas on 'Dancing With The Stars' - can't wait for Christmas to come around as she is going to be at home, spending time with her family.

Talking about her Christmas plans, she added: ''I'm really excited; I'm going to go home for Christmas. I'm going to Arizona, where I grew up and where my mum still lives and some of my sisters. My siblings are coming home and we get to be together. I'll be home for a couple of weeks and I'm really excited about that.

''I get home the day before Christmas but I'm going to be home afterwards. During the holidays, I'm going to be on the road on my tour so we're making it special. We're doing Secret Santa for each other and gift exchange. It's been really fun so far, we've been making it special even though we're all on the road.''

Lindsey's Christmas album 'Warmer in the Winter' is available now and can be purchased at https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/warmer-in-the-winter-deluxe-version/1294759424