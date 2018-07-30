Lindsay Lohan's MTV reality series has been confirmed.

The 32-year-old actress is poised to executive produce and appear in 'Lohan Beach Club', which is being shot at her Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece, where the American star has relocated to in recent years.

MTV - which has already started filming scenes - explained: ''The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, and features luxury spa amenities, a renowned restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub poised to redefine the Mykonos experience.''

The show will see Lindsay follow a team of brand ambassadors who are tasked with proving their expertise and ambition as they bring her vision to reality.

Nina Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV, said: '''Lohan Beach Club' offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind-the-scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire.

''We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.''

The series, which is set to debut in 2019, represents Lindsay's latest business venture in Greece, where she also owns a nightclub in the capital Athens and a beach house in Rhodes.

Earlier this month, Lindsay seemingly threatened to fire two of her waitresses at her beach club for wearing the wrong footwear.

The 'Mean Girls' star commented on a photo of two staff members at her newly-opened VIP club in Rhodes - the sister venue to her flagship Lohan Beach House in Mykonos - after she noticed they were sporting different coloured high heels.

She commented on the post on the official Instagram for Lohan Beach House Rhodes: ''Wear the same shoes please ... or you're fired. (sic)''