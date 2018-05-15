Lindsay Shookus has been thrust into the spotlight after she started dating Ben Affleck and finds the whole concept of fame ''strange''.
Lindsay Shookus finds it ''strange'' being in the spotlight now she is dating Hollywood star Ben Affleck.
The 37-year-old television producer was thrust into the public eye and in front of the camera when she started dating the 'Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice' star and she admits it makes her ''laugh'' to think she is considered to be a public figure.
She told the June issue of Elle magazine: ''It's strange to me. My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable. I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh.''
Ben started dating Lindsay following his split from his wife Jennifer Garner but they mainly keep their relationship as private.
Insisting the pair are ''very much still together'', a source shared: ''They are very much still together. They're not rushing anything [but] enjoy each others company and are in a committed relationship.''
Ben introduced his new beau to former flame Jennifer late last year.
An insider said at the time: ''Ben and Lindsay looked so happy to finally be making their relationship legit with Jen. They've had to tiptoe around and Jen has resisted having the kids hang out with Lindsay. Ben was dressed up and seemed to really want to make a good impression on Jen - like how clean and healthy he looks. Lindsay looked a little nervous but was getting support from Ben.''
It is thought the pair met in London over the summer, where Ben was working, and have enjoyed a number of dates together, including seeing Sam Mendes' play 'Ferryman' in the English capital.
A source said: ''They are in the early stages [of their relationship]. It's more than a summer fling. They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...