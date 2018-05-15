Lindsay Shookus finds it ''strange'' being in the spotlight now she is dating Hollywood star Ben Affleck.

The 37-year-old television producer was thrust into the public eye and in front of the camera when she started dating the 'Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice' star and she admits it makes her ''laugh'' to think she is considered to be a public figure.

She told the June issue of Elle magazine: ''It's strange to me. My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable. I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh.''

Ben started dating Lindsay following his split from his wife Jennifer Garner but they mainly keep their relationship as private.

Insisting the pair are ''very much still together'', a source shared: ''They are very much still together. They're not rushing anything [but] enjoy each others company and are in a committed relationship.''

Ben introduced his new beau to former flame Jennifer late last year.

An insider said at the time: ''Ben and Lindsay looked so happy to finally be making their relationship legit with Jen. They've had to tiptoe around and Jen has resisted having the kids hang out with Lindsay. Ben was dressed up and seemed to really want to make a good impression on Jen - like how clean and healthy he looks. Lindsay looked a little nervous but was getting support from Ben.''

It is thought the pair met in London over the summer, where Ben was working, and have enjoyed a number of dates together, including seeing Sam Mendes' play 'Ferryman' in the English capital.

A source said: ''They are in the early stages [of their relationship]. It's more than a summer fling. They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow.''