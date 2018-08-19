Lindsay Shookus has deleted her Instagram account, amid speculation her romance with Ben Affleck is over.
The 'Saturday Night Live' producer has been dating Ben Affleck, 46, for over a year but she has deleted her account on the picture-sharing app, amid speculation their romance is over.
After Ben was spotted on what appeared to be a date with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, last week, Lindsay's Instagram account disappeared.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six: ''If your boyfriend is seen with a Playboy model out in public at dinner, then I'd say Ben and Lindsay have been split for a while.''
Lindsay, 38, and Ben have not been seen together since last month and she missed his birthday celebrations earlier last week.
Ben spent the day with his former wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.
Meanwhile, Lindsay previously admitted she found it ''strange'' being in the spotlight since she started dating Ben.
She said: ''It's strange to me. My entire career has been behind the camera, and that's definitely where I'm most comfortable. I'm a producer, I'm a mom, a friend. Being considered a public figure honestly makes me laugh.''
Ben started dating Lindsay following his split from Jennifer but they kept their relationship quite private, although Ben introduced Lindsay to Jennifer late last year.
An insider said at the time: ''Ben and Lindsay looked so happy to finally be making their relationship legit with Jen. They've had to tiptoe around and Jen has resisted having the kids hang out with Lindsay. Ben was dressed up and seemed to really want to make a good impression on Jen - like how clean and healthy he looks. Lindsay looked a little nervous but was getting support from Ben.''
