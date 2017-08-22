Lily-Rose Depp has to ''work twice as hard'' to prove herself as an actress.

The 18-year-old actress might be the daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his ex-partner and singer Vanessa Paradis, but she doesn't think having famous parents helps her in her own path, as she constantly has to prove that she isn't following an acting career just because of her dad.

She told her 'Planetarium' co-star Natalie Portman in an interview for CR Fashion Book magazine: ''A lot of people think I'm only acting because of my dad, that I have not had to work as hard to be seen or recognised in the industry, so I think because of that it makes me want to work twice as hard to prove to everyone that I'm not just doing this because it's easy to do. I'm not just doing it because it runs in the family.''

Since turning 18 in May, the 'Tusk' actress has been keen to ''up the ante'' with her work, and so made the decision to strip her kit off in some risqué photos for the magazine.

Speaking about her topless shots, Lily-Rose said: ''I love working with Carine [Roitfeld, CR's editor]. She actually styled the first shoot that I did for Chanel when I was 15. This time I got to show a little more skin and be a little more sexy. I had just turned 18, so I was ready to up the ante.''

And Lily-Rose also loved teaming up with photographer Steven Klein, who had worked with her mother when she was a similar age.

She added: ''Steven Klein had shot these amazing photographs of my mom when she was my age. We shot in front of a mirror with the pictures taped to it. I have a similar grungy look.''