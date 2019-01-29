Lily-Rose Depp likes to keep things mysterious and ''values'' her privacy.
Lily-Rose Depp likes to stay mysterious.
The 19-year-old actress and model says her famous parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis have always taught her the ''value'' of privacy and have encouraged her to have as ''normal'' a life as possible.
She said: ''My parents have always wanted me to have as normal of a life as possible and have really taught me to value privacy and your personal life ... There's definitely something to be said about not giving everything away. It's complicated enough to navigate being in the public eye when you're young and growing up under that spotlight. It's just really knowing what I am okay with sharing and knowing what I want for myself.''
And the 'Faithful Man' star has slammed rumours she gets roles just because of her famous parents and in fact, says she regrets these parts because she doesn't want to be hired just because of her relatives.
Speaking to the February issue of Australia's Vogue magazine: ''It is obviously a really easy assumption to make to think that I would just have roles landing on my doorstep because of my name, but that's an idea I've always kind of rejected ... I've always been under the impression that I have to work twice as hard to prove to people that I'm not just here because it's easy for me. I feel like you're not what your name is. If you're not right for something, they're not just going to hire you because your name looks good on the post.''
New York indie band Satellite Mode have unveiled a trippy animated video for their new dreamy-electro single 'Kissing in Photographs'.
Reuniting after a six-year hiatus, Irish boyband Westlife return with a video for their comeback single 'Hello My Love'.
Sleaford Mods' latest single 'Kebab Spider' is a politically-charged onslaught delivered alongside a video ahead of the release of their upcoming...
Northern Irish singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson, aka SOAK, becomes a racing driver in the video for her newest single 'Knock Me Off My Feet'.
Alt hip-hop star Lizzo goes retro with the video for her infectious new single 'Juice'. She's already confirmed to play Coachella and Primavera Sound...
Sam Smith returns with a brand new single entitled 'Dancing with a Stranger' featuring Normani of Fifth Harmony.
The eleven tracks that make up 'Neon Young' combine an alternative electro backdrop with a hip-hop swagger and menacing undercurrent.
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...