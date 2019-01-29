Lily-Rose Depp likes to stay mysterious.

The 19-year-old actress and model says her famous parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis have always taught her the ''value'' of privacy and have encouraged her to have as ''normal'' a life as possible.

She said: ''My parents have always wanted me to have as normal of a life as possible and have really taught me to value privacy and your personal life ... There's definitely something to be said about not giving everything away. It's complicated enough to navigate being in the public eye when you're young and growing up under that spotlight. It's just really knowing what I am okay with sharing and knowing what I want for myself.''

And the 'Faithful Man' star has slammed rumours she gets roles just because of her famous parents and in fact, says she regrets these parts because she doesn't want to be hired just because of her relatives.

Speaking to the February issue of Australia's Vogue magazine: ''It is obviously a really easy assumption to make to think that I would just have roles landing on my doorstep because of my name, but that's an idea I've always kind of rejected ... I've always been under the impression that I have to work twice as hard to prove to people that I'm not just here because it's easy for me. I feel like you're not what your name is. If you're not right for something, they're not just going to hire you because your name looks good on the post.''