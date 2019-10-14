Lily-Rose Depp enjoys ''modern-day princess'' moments on the red carpet.

The 20-year-old star - who is the daughter of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis - enjoyed dressing regally during her press tour for her latest film, 'The King', in which she plays 15th-century French princess Catherine of Valois.

When asked if playing Catherine has influenced her wardrobe, Lily-Rose told Miss Vogue: ''It depends, because there are times when you want to draw from your character, and other moments when you want a total departure from it. I definitely allow myself my own modern-day princess moments.''

Her character dresses in powerful costumes to portray the events of the time period and she thinks the wardrobe team did a ''beautiful job''.

She explained: ''Jane Petrie, our costume designer, did a beautiful job. My costumes in the film are regal, but not luxurious. They reflect the state the country was in at the time. The French couldn't be seen draping their princesses in diamonds when there was a war to be fought.''

However, the daughter of Hollywood royalty is no stranger to dazzling clothes.

At eight years old, Lily-Rose met the late Karl Lagerfield whilst her mother worked with the fashion designer and in 2015, she became the ambassador for Chanel and was the first to wear the SS20 collection to the London premiere.

And the 'Yoga Hosers' star admitted she's never had a working relationship like the one she has with her ''family'' at the fashion house.

She said: ''Chanel feels like a family in a way that no other working relationship ever has. I've known the whole team since I was little and to be able to work with them now is a huge point of pride for me. The work is great, but the people behind it make it really special -- like Karl.''