Lily-Rose Depp likes to do her own make-up, and tends to opt for a natural look.
The 'Yoga Hosers' actress has always enjoyed playing with new products and experimenting with different looks, so doesn't rely on the help over beauty experts very often.
She said: ''I love doing my own make-up - it's something I've liked since I was very young.
''I love products and experimenting with colours, it's fun and you get to be different characters.''
But the 17-year-old model - who is the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer-and-actress Vanessa Paradis - doesn't like to layer on too many products in her everyday life after listening to the advice of her mother.
She said: ''I don't really like heavy make-up. My mum definitely taught me less is more.
''She doesn't wear make-up in her day-to-day life, just a bit on her cheeks, and I get inspired by that and try to wear less.''
Lily-Rose's go-to product is always lipgloss and it's the first cosmetics she can remember being ''allowed'' to wear.
She told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''Lipgloss was the first make-up product I was allowed to wear.
''When I was around three or four, I'd watch my mum get ready for her concerts and ask the make-up artist to put some lipgloss on me.
''I line my lips when I wear gloss, too. Especially with more daring colours, as it helps to create a shape that you like.
''During the day, I'll wear a lipliner on the edges and just a gloss dabbed in the middle.''
The teenage starlet has appeared in three campaigns for Chanel and she's in awe of the brand's creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.
She said: ''How he comes up with everything is beyond me. When he works with people, he trusts in their judgement a lot - he is very collaborative. That makes him very cool.''
