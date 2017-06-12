Lily-Rose Depp likes to do her own make-up.

The 'Yoga Hosers' actress has always enjoyed playing with new products and experimenting with different looks, so doesn't rely on the help over beauty experts very often.

She said: ''I love doing my own make-up - it's something I've liked since I was very young.

''I love products and experimenting with colours, it's fun and you get to be different characters.''

But the 17-year-old model - who is the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer-and-actress Vanessa Paradis - doesn't like to layer on too many products in her everyday life after listening to the advice of her mother.

She said: ''I don't really like heavy make-up. My mum definitely taught me less is more.

''She doesn't wear make-up in her day-to-day life, just a bit on her cheeks, and I get inspired by that and try to wear less.''

Lily-Rose's go-to product is always lipgloss and it's the first cosmetics she can remember being ''allowed'' to wear.

She told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''Lipgloss was the first make-up product I was allowed to wear.

''When I was around three or four, I'd watch my mum get ready for her concerts and ask the make-up artist to put some lipgloss on me.

''I line my lips when I wear gloss, too. Especially with more daring colours, as it helps to create a shape that you like.

''During the day, I'll wear a lipliner on the edges and just a gloss dabbed in the middle.''

The teenage starlet has appeared in three campaigns for Chanel and she's in awe of the brand's creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.

She said: ''How he comes up with everything is beyond me. When he works with people, he trusts in their judgement a lot - he is very collaborative. That makes him very cool.''