Lily-Rose Depp has ''always admired'' Karl Lagerfeld.

The 19-year-old model and actress - who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - used to accompany her mother to the Chanel studio for fittings when she was a child and as a result, the 'Yoga Hosers' actress has had a great ''respect'' for the iconic fashion house.

Speaking to the February issue of Australia's Vogue magazine, Lily-Rose - who is the face of Chanel No 5 L'eau - said: ''The first time I ever met Karl [Lagerfeld] was when I went up to the studio with my mum.

''I was really little and I had been with my mum to have all her fittings, which was so exciting and magical, and she was trying on all the amazing dresses. She used to say hi to Karl so I remember meeting him and I think it's really rare to meet someone like Karl, because he's obviously such an icon in so many ways, but he was so sweet, down-to-earth and really caring.''

And getting to work alongside the fashion legend has only given Lily-Rose more respect for the 85-year-old designer.

She added: ''My mum would tell me about him [Karl] and about the house. My respect for him has grown as I've gotten older and been able to work with him in a more personal sense. I've always admired him and the house.''

Meanwhile, the 'A Faithful Man' star believes having the opportunity to play different characters means it's important to keep her personal life ''separate'' so the two don't align.

She added: ''I think it's interesting being an actor or an actress: it's about interpreting other people's stories and other characters that are different from yourself. So I think there's a lot in keeping your personal life separate if you can, if that's what you want to do.''