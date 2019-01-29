Lily-Rose Depp reveals she has always ''admired'' Karl Lagerfeld because of her mum's Chanel fittings.
Lily-Rose Depp has ''always admired'' Karl Lagerfeld.
The 19-year-old model and actress - who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - used to accompany her mother to the Chanel studio for fittings when she was a child and as a result, the 'Yoga Hosers' actress has had a great ''respect'' for the iconic fashion house.
Speaking to the February issue of Australia's Vogue magazine, Lily-Rose - who is the face of Chanel No 5 L'eau - said: ''The first time I ever met Karl [Lagerfeld] was when I went up to the studio with my mum.
''I was really little and I had been with my mum to have all her fittings, which was so exciting and magical, and she was trying on all the amazing dresses. She used to say hi to Karl so I remember meeting him and I think it's really rare to meet someone like Karl, because he's obviously such an icon in so many ways, but he was so sweet, down-to-earth and really caring.''
And getting to work alongside the fashion legend has only given Lily-Rose more respect for the 85-year-old designer.
She added: ''My mum would tell me about him [Karl] and about the house. My respect for him has grown as I've gotten older and been able to work with him in a more personal sense. I've always admired him and the house.''
Meanwhile, the 'A Faithful Man' star believes having the opportunity to play different characters means it's important to keep her personal life ''separate'' so the two don't align.
She added: ''I think it's interesting being an actor or an actress: it's about interpreting other people's stories and other characters that are different from yourself. So I think there's a lot in keeping your personal life separate if you can, if that's what you want to do.''
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Calvin Harris' latest pop collaboration sees him team up with the award-winning Rag'n'Bone Man for a new song entitled 'Giant'.
Currently nominated for British Breakthrough Act at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Mabel has arrived with a new video for her single 'Don't Call Me Up'.
Set to embark on their UK-wide your this February, London band Another Sky unveil another artistic video. This time it's for their song 'Apple Tree'.
5 Seconds Of Summer have teamed up with Julia Michaels for a brand new version of their song 'Lie To Me'.
London rapper Fredo is set to drop his debut studio album 'Third Avenue' later this year and now unveils new promotional single 'Survival of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.