YouTuber Lilly Singh has landed her own late night talk show on NBC, making her the only female late-night talk show host on a broadcast network.
Lilly Singh has landed her own late night talk show on NBC.
The YouTube star - who is also known as Superwoman - is ''so excited'' to have been given the freedom to design the format for 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh', a 30-minute programme that will begin on September in the network's 1.35am slot.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the 'Tonight Show' she said: ''Ya girl is getting her own NBC late-night show.
''I'm so excited because I truly get to create a show from scratch, I get to make it inclusive, I get to create comedy segments and interview people and really create something that I believe in.''
''I'm so honoured and humbled.''
And Lilly, 30, admitted landing the job - which will make her the only female late-night talk show host on a broadcast network - is a ''dream come true''.
Asked what the show will be like, she quipped: ''Kind of like my YouTube channel, but just now I have more than three staff members.''
She then added: ''An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true.
''I'm thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.''
The 'Bad Moms' actress still finds her high-profile new job ''surreal''.
She announced on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Jimmy and Seth Meyers: ''I can't even believe I am writing this caption. This is so surreal.
''I'm so grateful and overwhelmed to be joining this incredible family.
''I'm numb. I can't even process. This has been SO long in the making and I'm so happy I can finally share this with you.''
Lilly's appointment comes a month after NBC revealed 'Last Call with Carson Daly' - which currently has the 1.35am slot - was to end, though the presenter will stay with the network on 'The Voice' and 'Today'.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
At the outset, Factory Girl looks like thin material for a biopic: It covers the...
You'll have to forgive my small bias for this Farrelly Brothers boy-meets-girl-but-loves-baseball-team charmer. As an...
Meet Belle (Queen Latifah), a classic New York loudmouth with a hunky boyfriend and a...
You can judge the current state of Woody Allen in the cinematic world by the...
"Fever Pitch" is a romantic sports comedy thatgets by on the same kind of lovable-loser...
Writer-director Cameron Crowe's fond fictionalization of his first assignmentfor Rolling Stone -- as a 15-year-old...
Comedy writer Jerry Falk -- the narrating neurotic of Woody Allen's new dysfunctional relationship comedy...
It's been eight years since a "Saturday Night Live" skit spawned a feature film that...
Jimmy Fallon's big screen career may be over before it even gets started if his...