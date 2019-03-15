Lilly Singh has landed her own late night talk show on NBC.

The YouTube star - who is also known as Superwoman - is ''so excited'' to have been given the freedom to design the format for 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh', a 30-minute programme that will begin on September in the network's 1.35am slot.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the 'Tonight Show' she said: ''Ya girl is getting her own NBC late-night show.

''I'm so excited because I truly get to create a show from scratch, I get to make it inclusive, I get to create comedy segments and interview people and really create something that I believe in.''

''I'm so honoured and humbled.''

And Lilly, 30, admitted landing the job - which will make her the only female late-night talk show host on a broadcast network - is a ''dream come true''.

Asked what the show will be like, she quipped: ''Kind of like my YouTube channel, but just now I have more than three staff members.''

She then added: ''An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true.

''I'm thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.''

The 'Bad Moms' actress still finds her high-profile new job ''surreal''.

She announced on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Jimmy and Seth Meyers: ''I can't even believe I am writing this caption. This is so surreal.

''I'm so grateful and overwhelmed to be joining this incredible family.

''I'm numb. I can't even process. This has been SO long in the making and I'm so happy I can finally share this with you.''

Lilly's appointment comes a month after NBC revealed 'Last Call with Carson Daly' - which currently has the 1.35am slot - was to end, though the presenter will stay with the network on 'The Voice' and 'Today'.