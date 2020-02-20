Lili Reinhart believes the late Luke Perry's ''spirit was visiting'' her in a dream she had about him.

The 23-year-old actress believes the vision she had of her 'Riverdale' co-star, in which she ''hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder'', was his way of showing her he is ''smiling brightly on the other side''.

Lili wrote on Twitter: ''I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him.

''Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he's smiling brightly on the other side. (sic)''

Luke passed away last March, at the age of 52, a few days after suffering a stroke.

Lili previously shared a heartfelt poem about Luke.

The 'Galveston' star - who plays Betty in the CW drama series - referred to her ''lost friend'' and said she was ''frozen in a moment'' of ''loss and shock'' over the death of Luke, who played Fred Andrews in the show.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: ''When someone you love, gets taken from you. And the small circumferences surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Of loss. And shock. Yet the people passing you are moving at full speed.

''Did they not feel the earth shake? Or slow? Can they hear the thoughts screaming in my head? His name. His face. Memories. Flashes. Of a friend. A lost friend.

''We always expect the earth to stand still. For the universe to grieve the loved ones we have lost, along with us.

''But it keeps moving. Maybe as a sign that we should too. The movement of strangers, like a wave taking us with them. (sic)''