Lili Reinhart is on board for the lead in the film adaptation of Krystal Sutherland's young adult novel 'Our Chemical Hearts'.
Lili Reinhart is set to star and executive produce Amazon Studios' coming-of-age romantic drama 'Chemical Hearts'.
The 22-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW drama series 'Riverdale' - is on board for the lead in the film adaptation of Krystal Sutherland's young adult novel 'Our Chemical Hearts'.
The movie will written and directed by Richard Tanne for Amazon Prime Video and will follow Henry Page, a teen romantic who has never been in love and is focusing all his attention on getting good grades and attending a decent college.
When he meets Grace Town, a new student who walks with a cane, wears oversized boys' clothes, and rarely seems to shower, and begins editing the school newspaper with her he quickly finds himself falling for her.
Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement: ''We are thrilled to work with this talented team to bring to life a beautiful story of first love and heartbreak.
''Krystal Sutherland's novel captured the hearts of readers around the world, and we are excited to bring this film to our global Prime Video customers.''
'Chemical Hearts' will be produced by Page Fifty-Four's Alex Saks and Tanne while the film is executive produced by Jamin O'Brien and Reinhart, in her first executive producer role.
As well as 'Riverdale' Lili has starred opposite Elle Fanning and Ben Foster in Melanie Laurent's 'Galveston' which made its world premiere at SXSW last year as well as Julia Hart's 'Miss Stevens' opposite Lily Rabe and Timothee Chalamet which followed a high school drama teacher as she attends a drama competition with three of her students.
