Lili Reinhart has channelled her grief into poetry following her the death of her 'Riverdale' co-star Luke Perry.
Lili Reinhart has shared a heartfelt poem she wrote about Luke Perry's death.
The 22-year-old actress has channelled her grief into verse following the death of her 'Riverdale' co-star, who passed away on Monday (04.03.19) at the age of 52 a few days after suffering a stroke.
The 'Galveston' star, who plays Betty in the CW drama series, referred to her ''lost friend'' and said she is ''frozen in a moment'' of ''loss and shock'' over the death of Luke, who played Fred Andrews in the show, the father of main character Archie Andrews.
On her Instagram story, she wrote: ''When someone you love, gets taken from you. And the small circumferences surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Of loss. And shock. Yet the people passing you are moving at full speed.
''Did they not feel the earth shake? Or slow? Can they hear the thoughts screaming in my head? His name. His face. Memories. Flashes. Of a friend. A lost friend.''
''We always expect the earth to stand still. For the universe to grieve the loved ones we have lost, along with us.
''But it keeps moving. Maybe as a sign that we should too. The movement of strangers, like a wave taking us with them. (sic)''
Lili concluded her heartbreaking tribute by confessing that in grieving it's ''too hard to give anything''.
The 'Surviving Jack' actress also took to twitter to mourn Luke and says that although she is ''finding it hard to grasp'' that her friend will no longer be around, she is praying for his children Jack and Sophie, who he has with his ex-wife Minnie Sharp.
She wrote: ''I'm finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I'm thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss. (sic)''
