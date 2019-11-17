Lili Reinhart's mother is the most influential person in her life.

The 23-year-old actress - who is best known for playing the part of Betty Cooper in the drama series 'Riverdale' - has heaped praise on her beloved mother Amy, revealing she's ''learned a lot from her''.

She told Us Weekly: ''She's such a kind human being.

''As you get older, obviously, and you go through the stress of your day to day life, you realise how easy it can be to be ungrateful and to be a bitch, basically.

''My mother has always been so kind and grounded, even in the worst of stressful situations, so I've learned a lot from her.''

Recently, Lili opened up about her struggles with depression, admitting it has affected her life ''in so many ways''.

The actress explained that her depression usually manifests itself when she is feeling very ''stressed''.

She shared: ''Depression has affected me in so many ways. It's something that never goes away. I've experienced depression and anxiety. Not constantly, but I'm still experiencing it.

''I have spells of time where I feel completely unmotivated, I don't want to do anything and I question myself. I don't know how to handle stress very well.''

But Lili believes therapy has helped her to cope with her depression struggles.

She said: ''Seeing the therapist allowed me to be understood. The goal for me has been to always leave therapy feeling a couple of inches taller. Feeling like I've alleviated myself of a problem by learning how to solve it.

''Not everything has a straight answer - it's not just going to take one session - but I start to think, 'I've grown, I've done this, I've figured this out, now can I go off into the world and try to put what I've learned into action.'

''That's how I look at therapy. I am not crazy, and I am not problematic. I am just a human who's feeling something in a different way than some other people would.''