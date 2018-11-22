Lili Reinhart has taken her boyfriend home for Thanksgiving.

The 'Galveston' actress has been dating her 'Riverdale' co-star Cole Sprouse for the last year and has shown how serious their relationship has got by asking him to accompany her to North Carolina for the holiday.

Lili has shared several photos on her Instagram stories of the 26-year-old actor hanging out with her family dogs outside - and in one photo, Cole and one of the dogs even wore matching coats.

The 22-year-old actress previously insisted she prefers to keep her relationship out of the spotlight.

She said recently: ''I keep my relationship private because it's just between two people, and that's the way it should be.

''It's not like I'm trying to dangle my relationship in front of people's faces like, 'you don't know anything about us.' It's just, you don't need to know. People feel like they're owed that, and you're absolutely not owed anything by me.''

However, she did reveal the pair love to go on ''adventures'' together and she's always in awe of the hidden places Cole finds for them to visit.

She said: ''I like to go on adventures with Cole. Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?' He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful.''

Lili has also admitted in the past she found Cole's voice ''annoying'' when they first met.

She said: ''I thought his voice was annoying. That was my first impression, I was like, 'That guy's got an annoying voice.' And now it's grown on me I guess.''

And the actor admitted he found it hard to get close to Lili at first.

He previously said: ''Lili was a tough egg to crack, she's very shy at first, reserved, and I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly.''