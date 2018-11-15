Lili Reinhart is taking her journey to self-confidence ''day by day''.

The 22-year-old actress has become known for speaking out against body-shaming after receiving numerous comments on social media about her fluctuating weight, and has said that whilst she's still not completely confident with the way she looks, she understands it won't ''happen overnight''.

She said: ''I feel like in being in the spotlight, you're forced to see your insecurities mirrored back at you, because you have hundreds of people pointing out your flaws. Or things that you don't like about yourself or things that you're self-conscious about, you're having people that you don't know judge that, and it's hard.

''Finding your confidence in a world where you're being judged by every move that you make is not easy. I think it's, for me, it's taking it day by day. Confidence doesn't happen overnight and it takes a while to sometimes accept yourself for how you are. But I have over time, kind of like, it's kind of like ... how do I want to say this ... debunking, it's kind of like debunking Hollywood.''

And the 'Riverdale' star insists Hollywood stars should be looked at with a pinch of salt, because although they might seem ''perfect'', they rarely are.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she added: ''You see these beautiful perfect people in front of you, shoved down your throat all the time, when in reality, such a small amount of people look like that, or act like that, or have that body, so it's kind of unrealistic for us to be comparing ourselves to these quote 'perfect people' if that makes sense. It's a matter of realising the world around you and that Hollywood kind of puts a filter across everything to make it look more attractive than it really is.

''What you don't see is them at the end of the day when they don't have all of that. Like even me, right now I'm sitting on my couch, my hair, I haven't washed my hair in two days and I don't have any make-up on, and I'm in a ripped white T-shirt sitting on my couch, you know? It's like, I'm not the person that you see on the red carpet on a daily basis. I don't look like that; I don't walk out of my apartment looking like that. So I guess it's just kind of understanding that the reality of Hollywood, and the façade that it puts on.''