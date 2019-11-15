Lili Reinhart has been affected by depression ''in so many ways''.

The 'Riverdale' star has battled with mental health for a long time and admits it usually manifests itself when she is feeling very ''stressed''.

She said: ''Depression has affected me in so many ways. It's something that never goes away. I've experienced depression and anxiety. Not constantly, but I'm still experiencing it. I have spells of time where I feel completely unmotivated, I don't want to do anything and I question myself. I don't know how to handle stress very well.''

And the 23-year-old actress credits therapy for helping her.

She added: ''Seeing the therapist allowed me to be understood. The goal for me has been to always leave therapy feeling a couple of inches taller. Feeling like I've alleviated myself of a problem by learning how to solve it. Not everything has a straight answer - it's not just going to take one session - but I start to think, 'I've grown, I've done this, I've figured this out, now can I go off into the world and try to put what I've learned into action.' That's how I look at therapy. I am not crazy, and I am not problematic. I am just a human who's feeling something in a different way than some other people would.''

Lili has also slammed society's obsession with cellulite.

Speaking to the November digital issue of Glamour magazine, she added: ''It's this weird thing where people think that it's unnatural or a symbol of being fat. It's so f***ed up because cellulite is just a part of the human body. It's just genetic, it's like having freckles on your face. It's something that is there, you're born with it, and it's become this disgusting thing. We're told, 'We need to laser this away, no one wants to see that.' There's nothing more beautiful than when I see stretch marks, or cellulite, and people's real skin.''