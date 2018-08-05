Lili Reinhart posted a sweet message for her ''love'' Cole Sprouse on Instagram to mark his 26th birthday.
Lili Reinhart posted a gushing tribute to her ''love'' Cole Sprouse to mark his birthday.
The 'Riverdale' star left a sweet message for her co-star and boyfriend as he celebrated his 26th birthday.
Captioning a picture of Cole on Instagram, she wrote: ''It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I'm so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~ Happy birthday, my love. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Lili previously described Cole as a ''calming energy''.
She said: ''He really brings us down to earth if we're feeling like something we've said is being taken out of context. He's always the one to be like, 'Just ignore it. It will blow over.' It's a nice, calming energy he has because you know that he's been through it.''
The blonde beauty had previously confessed she is ''very open sexually'' and loves to talk about sex.
She shared: ''I'm very open sexually. I love to talk about it ... It's interesting - one big insecurity I had to get past was when the person I'm with has had more sexual experiences than I have and has been in love more than I have. It's mainly sexual though - I find myself thinking that they're comparing me to their ex-lovers. I know it's a stupid insecurity, because I can't control someone's past or dictate who they slept with before me ... and besides, they're with me for a reason.''
