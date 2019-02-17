'Riverdale' actress Lili Reinhart - who plays Betty Cooper on the show - has started therapy again.
The 22-year-old actress - who is best-known for her starring role in 'Riverdale' - has revealed she's set to re-enter therapy, having previously spoken candidly about her struggles with depression.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of.
''Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn't matter how old or 'proud' you're trying to be.''
Lili also told her followers not to suffer in silence if they are experiencing similar issues.
She said: ''We are all human. And we all struggle. Don't suffer in silence. Don't feel embarrassed to ask for help.''
The actress explained that re-entering therapy was part of a ''journey of self-love''.
She shared with her followers: ''I'm 22. I have anxiety and depression. And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me.''
Lili - who plays Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale' - previously admitted to struggling with her ''flaws''.
However, the actress acknowledged she ''can't change certain parts'' of her body, and insisted she's learned to accept that reality.
She explained: ''As women and even men we struggle with our bodies every day when we look in the mirror and especially when you're put in the spotlight and people critique your outfits, your skin, your body, your hair, whatever.
''It's a battle for me every day to accept what I am and my flaws and know that you know I can't change certain parts about me and that's fine.''
