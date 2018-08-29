Lili Reinhart wants to be ''honest about her own insecurities''.

The 'Riverdale' star knows she will ''never live up to that perfect expectation'' and thus wants to show people that she is human too.

She said: ''As actors, musicians and people with a platform, we are so often called upon to be good role models and to set a good example. With the expectation of being perfect idols, our mistakes are often amplified, our choices are criticised, and our words are scrutinized. That notion scared me for the longest time, because I know I am not perfect, and I knew I was never going to live up to that perfect expectation. So, I wanted to present myself to the world without a filter, and that meant being honest about my own insecurities, my own shortcomings and my own mistakes. In accepting this honor, it is important for me to acknowledge all of the fans - all of the young people who I celebrate my successes with - who have given me the power to be honest about my personal experience with body dysmorphia, therapy, bullying and mental health issues. It came to my attention that so few influencers were actually willing to talk about their flaws, and that's an idea I wanted to challenge. That's when I realised how important it was to stay authentically myself: Imperfect, but still powerful.''

Meanwhile, Lili previously insisted she will ''never apologise'' for her body.

She shared: ''It's unfortunate that one unflattering photo of my stomach circulating the internet causes hundreds of people to think that I'm pregnant. Nope. Not pregnant. This is just my body. And sometimes I'm bloated. Sometimes and unflattering photo is taken of me. Sometimes I go through periods of time where I gain weight. My body is something that I will NEVER apologise for. My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours. And that's fine. So let's not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger's figure. (sic)''