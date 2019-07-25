Lili Reinhart claims people don't ''know s**t'', amid reports she's split from Cole Sprouse.

The 'Riverdale' co-stars were believed to have gone their separate ways this week after two years of dating, but it now seems as though Lili has disputed the rumours, as she slammed the public for not knowing ''s**t'' about her romance.

Posting a picture of the latest cover of W magazine - which sees her posing with Cole - on Instagram, the 22-year-old actress wrote: ''BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s**t. (sic)''

Cole, 26, also shared the same image - which sees him shirtless as he stands behind Lili with his thumb pressed against her lip - on his own Instagram account, where he jokingly started his own rumour about the couple.

He wrote: ''UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult (sic)''

The posts seem to deny that the pair - who play on-screen loves Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones in 'Riverdale' - have split, although sources recently claimed things have been ''super heavy'' between them for some time.

An insider said: ''Their friends didn't really expect them to last in the long-run. At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed. Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They're both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.''

However, it was also claimed the couple could get back together after their split, so the Instagram posts may have come after a reconciliation.

Another source said: ''Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together.''