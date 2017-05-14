Lili Reinhart was suffering ''the worst depression'' before being cast in 'Riverdale'.

The 20-year-old actress stars as Betty Cooper in the CW television series, and has credited the show for not only giving her a ''steady job'' as an actress, but for also ''completely saving'' her life after she fell into a deep depression.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday (13.05.17), Lili said: ''I cried tears of joy. In that moment I became a working actress with a steady job. Something I had been working towards for 7 years...

''And now here we are, gearing up to film season 2. And I could not be more grateful.

'''Riverdale' came into my life when I was going through the worst depression I had ever experienced. And in the end it completely saved me. (sic)''

And the blonde beauty went on to encourage other people who are falling into depression to never ''give up'' on themselves and to prioritise their mental health.

She continued: ''Since it's mental health awareness month, I figured it would be good to share that. I worked my ass off to make a living out of what I love

''And when I'm feeling depressed or sad, I remind myself how far I've come. And how I didn't let my depression consume me...

''To anyone out there who feels depressed or hopeless... do not f***ing give up on yourself. You're all you've got. And you deserve the world

''Your mental health should be your priority. Don't forget that. This is your life.. and you've only got one. So don't waste it by being sad

''You will get through whatever you're going through now. And you'll be so much stronger at the end of it. You're stronger than you know. (sic)''

Lili ended her stream of tweets by urging her followers to ''put some love out into the world''.

She wrote: ''I guess that ends my little rant. But I felt the need to put some love out into the world today. I encourage you to do the same (sic)''