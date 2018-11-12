Lili Reinhart says being an actress made her ''hyper-aware'' of her body.

The 22-year-old actress has spoken openly about her fluctuating figure in the past, and after dealing with false rumours that she was pregnant earlier this year, she has slammed the entertainment industry for ''praising people'' on the size of their waists, as it has made her obsess over her body in a way she never did before she found fame.

She said: ''For the past year ... I've been quietly trying to navigate my fluctuating weight and I've faced criticism in the past for talking about my body image. People told me that I didn't have the right to talk about being self-conscious about my body because I was skinny. And I understand how it seems inappropriate for someone who is average size to talk about problems with weight gain. But, my point is, I didn't think anything was wrong with my body until I was in an industry that rewards and praises people for having a smaller waist than I will ever have.

''I became hyper-aware of my changing body. I could see the difference in my shape in photos and wondered if anyone else was noticing. I felt this strange, constant struggle of having to live up to the expectation of the appearance that I had already established to the world.''

The 'Riverdale' star then hit out at beauty standards, claiming that she wasn't ''born'' with her insecurities, and learned them after being ''conditioned to feel ashamed'' about her body.

She added: ''We aren't born with these insecurities. We are told to be insecure about certain things. We are conditioned to feel ashamed or embarrassed about certain parts of ourselves.''

Lili doesn't have ''the perfect solution'' to the problem of fat shaming and beauty standards, but has said it's important for each person to find the strength to push away the negativity.

Speaking at the Glamour Women of the Year summit over the weekend, Lili said: ''I don't have the perfect solution. But I have discovered some things that help me have those better days. I started to purge myself of content that made me feel less beautiful on a daily basis. I unfollowed the accounts on Instagram that made me question the shape and curves of my own body. I also started living a more active lifestyle because I wanted to feel healthy on the inside, which required some thoughtful effort on my part. But I wanted to know that I was healthy and strong without having identical measurements to those other women that I'm seeing.

''So embracing your natural beauty, does not exclude anyone. There is no fine print. You can be naturally beautiful with acne or scars, cellulite or curves. So let's celebrate each other, and ourselves, as we are, as we will be, and as we were meant to be. Unique. Imperfect. Beautiful. And so incredibly powerful.''