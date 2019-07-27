Lili Reinhart thinks her 'Riverdale' character will get married before her.

The 22-year-old actress - who recently split from her on-screen co-star Cole Sprouse - has admitted she believes that Betty Cooper will tie the knot before her real-life self.

Speaking to W Magazine, she shared: ''Filming 'Riverdale', I'm doing things now in my life that I never would have ever thought I'd get to experience - like, I got to fire a gun, not that I even had an interest in doing that.

''I don't know if you'll see it in the show, but I think Betty will get married before I get married. How about that?''

During the interview, the blonde beauty also discussed her first kiss, admitting to being ''nervous'' about it.

She confessed: ''I think I didn't really even process that I had to do it until I was there. And I was like, 'Oh, s**t, I'm about to make out with someone for the first time.'

''And it was an older guy, so that was weird. Afterwards, I was, like, thinking, 'Wow, I didn't even really have to try that hard.' I was like, 'I didn't really have to think about what I was doing. It just sort of happened.' Though I guess that was a relief. I think I was just happy to have it over with.''

Meanwhile, prior to their split, Cole said he loved spending ''quality time'' with Lili.

He said: ''I'm not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence [for a date]. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?

''I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun.

''I like travelling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories - and the greatest romances.''