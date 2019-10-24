Lili Reinhart is a huge fan of Korean skincare brand, Glow Recipe.

The 'Riverdale' star took to social media to share her excitement over a new range of products she discovered, which includes watermelon moisturiser, an avocado sleeping mask and a pineapple serum.

She shared on her Instagram story: ''I like to put the pineapple serum on heavily for 20 minutes and then rinse off. I put these two on for 10 - 15 minutes and then rinse off. Alternating around three times per week. Not an ad, just really enjoy these products @glowrecepie. (sic)''

Lili previously admitted she is taking her journey to self-confidence ''day by day'' and whilst she's still not completely confident with the way she looks, she understands it won't ''happen overnight''.

She said: ''I feel like in being in the spotlight, you're forced to see your insecurities mirrored back at you, because you have hundreds of people pointing out your flaws. Or things that you don't like about yourself or things that you're self-conscious about, you're having people that you don't know judge that, and it's hard. Finding your confidence in a world where you're being judged by every move that you make is not easy. I think it's, for me, it's taking it day by day. Confidence doesn't happen overnight and it takes a while to sometimes accept yourself for how you are. But I have over time, kind of like, it's kind of like ... how do I want to say this ... debunking, it's kind of like debunking Hollywood.''