Lili Reinhart loves to ''experiment'' with make up.

The 'Riverdale' star has teamed up with CoverGirl to help launch their new Clean Fresh make up collection and she admits she and others have a ''bad habit of hiding their skin'' under tons of layers of make up.

She said: ''I love to experiment with make up, but people are getting in a bad habit of hiding their skin under layers and layers of product ... I've learned you don't have to over powder your face and letting your actual pores show is actually really beautiful in photos ... I'm working with CoverGirl on this campaign to promote the idea that natural skin is beautiful ... The Clean Fresh collection is what I stand for and how I wear my make up on a daily basis.''

And Lili was ''thrilled'' to join CoverGirl.

She added to People magazine: ''I think everyone in the world knows what CoverGirl is. The brand has been around for a long time but managed to maintain such a good reputation and work with such a vast array of amazing women. I was just thrilled to join that kind of team.''

Meanwhile, Lili's co-star Madelaine Petsch recently revealed she got skincare tips from the blonde actress on the set of 'Riverdale'.

Madelaine shared: ''I definitely started to take care of my skin when I booked the show ... Season one, I lived with Miss Lili Reinhart, whose Betty on the show, and I didn't know a lot about skincare back then, or I thought I did. She would extract my blackheads for me, she taught me a lot about skincare in those moments. Very thankful to her. If I've learned anything from being on the show with so many amazing, strong and powerful women, we all have different skin, that honestly, do what works for you.''