Lili Reinhart is taking a break from Twitter.

The 22-year-old actress has dubbed the micro-blogging platform as a ''cesspool for evil 15 year olds'', and claimed she is taking a break from the social media platform in order to escape the ''disrespectful'' comments she receives.

Writing in a post on her Instagram story, the 'Riverdale' star wrote: ''Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable? There's hate everywhere. But especially Twitter. It's like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don't know what the hell they're talking about and have nothing better to do.

''Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to constantly attack me, my cast mates, my relationship and 'Riverdale'.

''Hate to break it to you online trolls: Spreading your hate and overall negativity online won't make you any less miserable.''

Lili - who is in a relationship with her 'Riverdale' co-star Cole Sprouse - has long battled with her online presence, and previously said she strives to find a balance over what to post on social media.

She said: ''It's very much a constant balance of what do I share? What do I not share?

''I want to be authentic, but I also don't want to give everyone parts of myself that they don't need to know about.

''I'm mostly just trying to show the goofy and happy side of myself. Even if I'm feeling sad, I try to keep everything positive.''

And the blonde beauty recently slammed Hollywood ''praising people'' on the size of their waists, as she says her career has made her ''hyper-aware'' of her body hang ups.

She said: ''I didn't think anything was wrong with my body until I was in an industry that rewards and praises people for having a smaller waist than I will ever have.

''I became hyper-aware of my changing body. I could see the difference in my shape in photos and wondered if anyone else was noticing. I felt this strange, constant struggle of having to live up to the expectation of the appearance that I had already established to the world.''