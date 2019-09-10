Lili Reinhart has confirmed she is still in a relationship with Cole Sprouse.

The 22-year-old actress was rumoured to have split from her 'Riverdale' co-star and boyfriend Cole over the summer after two years of dating, and although the pair previously poked fun at the speculation, Lili has now confirmed the pair are still together, as she referred to Cole as her ''boyfriend'' in an interview.

Speaking to Coveteur about her Halloween plans, she said: ''I think I'm leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I'm going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don't want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo.''

Previously, 27-year-old Cole had said he ''doesn't care'' about breakup rumours, but admitted he did find it annoying.

He said: ''I don't care. That's the nature of our industry. I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good.''

Rumours of the couple's split broke out as they kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego on July 20.

A source had said at the time: ''Their friends didn't really expect them to last in the long run. At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed.

''Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They're both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.''

But the duo later took to Instagram to debut their joint cover for W Magazine, where they each posted captions that mocked media coverage of their split.

Lili captioned her post: ''BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s**t! (sic)''

Whilst Cole wrote: ''UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult. (sic)''