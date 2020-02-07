Lili Reinhart feels ''intimidated'' by the ''physique'' of her 'Riverdale' co-stars.

The 23-year-old actress admitted she has been left feeling ''very insecure'' at times over how people feel she should look in scenes where her body is on show but has eventually grown to accept that she has ''bigger boobs'' and ''cellulite''.

Responding to a fan question about body image and how the cast of the show feel about having honed physiques while playing teenagers, she admitted on Twitter: ''Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiselled.

''And even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes. I've felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on tv, what they should look like.

''But I have come to terms with my body and that I'm not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in.(sic)''

The actress also candidly admitted her current struggle with depression has caused her to gain weight, but she is trying to stay confident and hopes to inspire other young women.

She added: ''This is still something I struggle with on a daily basis. And it doesn't help when I'm being compared to other women.

''I have gained weight due to depression the last two months and I've felt very insecure about it.

''But I did a recent bra and underwear scene and felt it was my obligation to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking as I do.

''And I want other young women to see my body on tv and feel comfort in the fact that I'm not a size 0. And I'm not a perfect hourglass shape.(sic)''

Lili ended her eloquent response by calling out the differing standards expected of men and women.

She concluded: ''This industry struggles with accurate representation of female and male bodies.

''So I commend the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~and authentic~ direction. (Charli Howard being my favorite role model).(sic)''