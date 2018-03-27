Lili Reinhart hates the wig she has to wear for her role on TV series 'Riverdale'.

The 21-year-old actress plays preppy Elizabeth 'Betty' Cooper on the teen drama but her wholesome girl-next-door character has a 'Dark Betty' alter ego which sees Lili swap her jumpers and blonde pony-tail for revealing lacy lingerie and a short black wig but she ''hates'' dressing up as her counterpart because the fake hair is so ''uncomfortable''.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I hate that wig, I hate it. It's just uncomfortable, to be honest I never want to wear that wig again.''

Although Lili - who is rumoured to be dating her on-screen romantic interest Cole Sprouse - isn't a fan of the wig, she finds it helpful to get her into character and she wants Dark Betty to help young women discover their sexuality and feel comfortable with it.

She said: ''I think it's pretty easy once you've put that wig on to get into that mindset. I think Dark Betty is more a representation of a young girl figuring out her sexuality rather than it is like, 'Oh, she has all of these demons inside of her.' It's more just a girl's outlet into figuring out who she is and dealing with the stress of her everyday life.''

Lili has been open about her struggles with anxiety in the past and she related more to her character's dark side.

She explained: ''Betty is the girl next door but there's a dark side - a side riddled with anxiety and a dark alter ego, but she's optimistic even when she is going through the hardest things. There's always a light inside her that can't go out, and that's beautiful. I relate most with her darkness. What I bring to Betty is her real anxiety about things and the stress she's under because I get easily overwhelmed and stressed out. I have anxiety.''