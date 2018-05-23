Lili Reinhart says her acne breakouts makes her feel ''ugly''.

The 21-year-old 'Riverdale' star opened up about her skin struggles in a series of inspirational social media posts after suffering from a breakout which caused her ''major self-esteem issues'' on an 11-hour photo shoot.

Posting on her Instagram story, she wrote: ''I have a cystic acne breakout on my forehead currently. And I had to do a photo shoot all day long. I've had cystic acne since I was 12. And it has caused major self-esteem issues ever since. I had to put my biggest insecurities on display. There was nowhere to hide - 20+ people were studying my face on the camera monitor at any given time during the 11-hour shoot. And all I could think about when I was in front of the camera were the pimples on my forehead.''

The blonde beauty - who is dating her 'Riverdale' co-star Cole Sprouse, 25 - went on to explain how she turns to her mother, Amy Reinhart, for advice when the breakouts occur and ''shatter her confidence''.

She continued: ''I always text my mom when I have a bad breakout. I tell her how ugly I feel and how these breakouts shatter my confidence every time they appear. I'm not even sure if or when I'll ever be able to accept my skin as it is. It's problematic. It scars easily. It's painful.''

However, she wants to accept herself as ''beautiful'' and encourage others to do the same by posting their skin stories on Instagram and creating a community to ''help each other''.

She said: ''But I'm hoping that someday I can feel beautiful even if I'm having a breakout. And that I won't feel obsessive or paranoid. I feel the need to talk about my struggle with acne. Because maybe if I normalize my broken-out skin, more people ... including myself ... will be able to feel OK about their skin. My breakouts don't define me. To anyone out there who feel embarrassed or ashamed by breakouts ... I feel you. We have each other. So let's get through this acne experience together.''