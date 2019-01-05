Lili Reinhart has ended her Twitter hiatus by slamming online trolls.

The 22-year-old actress - who is best-known for her starring role on 'Riverdale' - has decided to terminate her three-week break from the micro-blogging platform in order to hit back at her critics.

Lili wrote: ''At the end of the day, if you go online to attack people who you don't know ... you are only making it brutally apparent how insecure and unhappy you are.

''Misery loves company. Which is why hate grows. And people find happiness in hating or criticizing the same things.

''So think of how you're presenting yourself as a human being when you choose to do so. (sic)''

Lili subsequently reached out to her fans via Twitter, thanking them for their supportive messages.

She said: ''Also, just a general thank you to everyone who is so kind and loving to me. I see you. I see your messages. It makes my heart happy. Thank you for your love. [love heart emoji] (sic)''

Lili originally announced news of her Twitter hiatus on December 16.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: ''Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable? There's hate everywhere. But especially on Twitter.

''It's like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don't know what the hell they're talking about and have nothing better to do.''

The actress - who is dating her co-star Cole Sprouse - also issued a warning to her haters.

She said: ''Hate to break it to you online trolls: Spreading your hate and overall negativity online won't make you any less miserable. K bye. (sic)''