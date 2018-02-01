Lili Reinhart thinks Cole Sprouse is a ''calming energy''.

The 'Riverdale' star has praised her rumoured boyfriend for always being there to support her through the rumours and perils of fame.

She told Ocean Drive magazine: ''He really brings us down to earth if we're feeling like something we've said is being taken out of context. He's always the one to be like, 'Just ignore it. It will blow over.' It's a nice, calming energy he has because you know that he's been through it.''

Meanwhile, Lili previously revealed she is ''very open sexually'' and loves to talk about sex.

She said: ''I'm very open sexually. I love to talk about it ... It's interesting - one big insecurity I had to get past was when the person I'm with has had more sexual experiences than I have and has been in love more than I have. It's mainly sexual though - I find myself thinking that they're comparing me to their ex-lovers. I know it's a stupid insecurity, because I can't control someone's past or dictate who they slept with before me ... and besides, they're with me for a reason.''

And with all the sexual misconduct stories flying around Hollywood, Lili - who previously claimed an older co-star tried to force himself on her when she was a teenager - admits it can be ''intimidating'' being a young woman in the industry.

She added: ''Being a young woman in Hollywood is intimidating. I came forward on my Tumblr to talk about my sexual assault story, and I know you've dealt with sexual assault as well. In my situation, I know how powerless I felt, because it was my career on the line. It's hard not to think that your next move dictates your career - aka the rest of your life.''