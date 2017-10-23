Lili Reinhart has apologised for a racially insensitive Halloween tweet.

The 'Riverdale' actress shared a picture of a demon with a painted black face on her Twitter account, saying that she had found her dream Halloween costume, but she quickly deleted the tweet after facing backlash.

She originally wrote: ''Found my Halloween costume!! Inspired by the color of my soul (sic).''

Although Lili quickly deleted the tweet, screenshots were shared on social media, with gossip blogger Perez Hilton sharing the post and writing: ''For those curious. She was joking about doing blackface for Halloween.''

Lili, 21, was quick to acknowledge her mistake and she wrote on Twitter: ''I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely. I saw the pic on a Halloween Instagram and didn't think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive.

''I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could've been misinterpreted (sic).''

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Lili - who is reportedly dating co-star Cole Sprouse - revealed she was suffering ''the worst depression'' before being cast in 'Riverdale'.

The actress stars as Betty Cooper in the CW television series, and has credited the show for not only giving her a ''steady job'' as an actress, but for also ''completely saving'' her life after she fell into a deep depression.

Taking to Twitter, Lili said: ''I cried tears of joy. In that moment I became a working actress with a steady job. Something I had been working towards for 7 years...

''And now here we are, gearing up to film season 2. And I could not be more grateful.

'''Riverdale' came into my life when I was going through the worst depression I had ever experienced. And in the end it completely saved me. (sic)''

And the blonde beauty went on to encourage other people who are falling into depression to never ''give up'' on themselves and to focus on their mental health.

She continued: ''Since it's mental health awareness month, I figured it would be good to share that. I worked my ass off to make a living out of what I love

''And when I'm feeling depressed or sad, I remind myself how far I've come. And how I didn't let my depression consume me...

''To anyone out there who feels depressed or hopeless... do not f***ing give up on yourself. You're all you've got. And you deserve the world

''Your mental health should be your priority. Don't forget that. This is your life.. and you've only got one. So don't waste it by being sad.

''You will get through whatever you're going through now. And you'll be so much stronger at the end of it. You're stronger than you know. (sic)''