Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly split.

The 'Riverdale' co-stars had been dating for almost two years, but have reportedly called time on their romance after being spotted at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party over the weekend where they were rarely seen together.

Sources confirmed the news to Us Weekly magazine on Monday (22.07.19), saying Cole, 26, was overheard telling a friend that he and 22-year-old Lili had split, and he later left the event with his co-stars KJ Apa and Camila Mendes, though Lili was not with them.

Despite their reported split, the pair - who play on-screen could Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper - sat together during the 'Riverdale' panel at the annual convention in San Diego on Saturday (20.07.19), where they appeared friendly with each other.

The news comes after Cole said in March that he loves spending ''quality time'' with Lili, and would much rather take her on a road trip than watch a movie with her.

He said: ''My language of love is quality time. I'm not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence [for a date]. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?

''I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun. I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories - and the greatest romances.''

And Lili previously echoed Cole's statements, as she said she loved going on trips with her partner.

She said: ''I like to go on adventures with Cole. Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?'

''He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful.''