Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's relationship felt ''super heavy''.

The 'Riverdale' co-stars have decided to go their separate ways after two years of dating but sources have revealed their relationship ''got to be too much'' in the end and they split.

A source told People magazine: ''Their friends didn't really expect them to last in the long-run. At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed. Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They're both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.''

Cole previously admitted that it took him time to get to know Lili because she is so ''reserved''.

He said: ''Lili was a tough egg to crack, she's very shy at first, reserved, and I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly.

''And she's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is, she inspires excellence out of everybody she works with ... We legitimately could not stay away from one another.''

And Cole had previously opened about taking Lili on romantic road trips.

He said: ''My language of love is quality time. I'm not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence [for a date]. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows? I really like the road-trip date.

''I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun. I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories - and the greatest romances.''