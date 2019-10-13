Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are ''in a great place'' at the moment.

The 23-year-old actress and Cole, 27 - who both star on the drama series 'Riverdale' - have recently rekindled their high-profile romance, and a source close to the loved-up duo has insisted they are happier than ever.

The insider told E! News: ''Cole and Lili are in a great place right now.

''The two of them are very happy together. They're getting along so well both on and off the set. They're often openly affectionate and loving with one another.''

In fact, the source claimed that Lili and Cole have already moved on from their previous dramas, saying they act as if their break-up earlier this year ''never happened''.

Meanwhile, Cole previously insisted he doesn't worry about the constant speculation surrounding his relationship.

The actor acknowledged that the interest in his love life is the price he pays for fame.

He said: ''I don't care. That's the nature of our industry.

''I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good.''

Rumours of the couple's split first emerged after they kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego on July 20.

A source said at the time: ''Their friends didn't really expect them to last in the long run. At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed.

''Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They're both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.''