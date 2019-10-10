Lila Grace Moss thinks it's ''really important'' to show her freckles.

The model - who is the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss - wants to show off her real skin and ''enhance'' her natural features and natural beauty.

She said: ''I think it's really important to show real skin, enhancing your natural features rather than make extreme changes ... When I get a breakout, I use a drying lotion like Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion, which is a great overnight fix. The Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick helps when I need a bit of coverage during the day. I like that it looks super natural on my skin.''

And the 17-year-old star has revealed her first ever make up purchase was a black kohl eyeliner when she was just 11-years-old.

She added: ''The first product I ever bought was a black kohl eyeliner. It was for my 11th birthday party and my friend and I went shopping together to get it.''

Lila tries to keep her make up routine as simple as possible.

She told Refinery29: ''I like to keep my day makeup simple. After moisturising with Youthquake Hydra-full Retexturizing Gel Crème Moisturizer, I use the O!Mega Bronzer to give my skin a natural glow. I always curl my lashes to open my eyes and then apply my Velvet Noir mascara to give a fuller, longer lash. At night, I like to add to my eyes with some eyeliner. In the Highliner collection, there is a great range of colours to choose from. If I am going bold on my eyes, I like to then balance that with a natural glossy lip, like the Enamored Hi Shine Lip Lacquer Lip Gloss in Sugar Sugar.''