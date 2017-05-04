Lila Grace Moss is the new face of The Braid Bar.

The 14-year-old model - who is the daughter of catwalk icon Kate Moss and her former partner Jefferson Hack - has secured her first beauty campaign for the company, which is a pop-up salon exclusive to London's Selfridges store.

And the budding star appears in the commercial alongside The Clash band member Mick Jones' daughter Stella Jones.

Lila proudly flaunts her train-track braces, numerous ear piercings and her long plaited locks, which are entwined with bold coloured ribbons in the advert.

The Braid Bar has taken to social media to tease a ''sneak'' peek from their ''new summer menu'', which features Lila and Stella.

The post, which has been shared on the brand's Instagram account, has been captioned: ''Sneak peak from our new summer menu the LILA and the STELLA coming soon modelled by our #braidbaes @lilabelle_moss @stellykj Photographer @edmundfraser Braids by @charzcouture & @yrb_bry (sic).''

And although Lila's photo-sharing site has been set to private, which forbids users from browsing through her personal imagery and posts, a comment she has left on the upload can still be seen.

Lila simply posted a string of love heart emojis underneath the picture on The Braid Bar's account, and Stella has also done the same and left three yellow heart emoticons beside the picture.

However, this is not the first time The Braid Bar has been represented by the relatives of highly recognised celebrities, as Maddi Waterhouse - who is the younger sibling of catwalk icon Suki Waterhouse - has featured in the brand's previous campaign, as well as Jude Law's 16-year-old daughter Iris Law and musician Noel Gallagher's 17-year-old child Anais Gallagher.

Although Lila has yet been signed to a modelling agency her latest venture, as well as her appearance on the cover of Vogue Italia last year alongside her supermodel parent, has set tongues wagging she will be following in the footsteps of her 43-year-old mother and pursuing a career in the fashion business.