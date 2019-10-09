Lila Grace Moss gets make up advice from Kate Moss.

The 17-year-old model has revealed her supermodel mom has been giving her tips on how to put the perfect eyeliner on.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: ''She told me to stretch the skin of the eyelid to make it easy to finish the flick - and then to flick it up towards the eyebrow. I make sure to have a steady hand and a zoomed-in mirror because it's more precise ... when you have one further away it's difficult to get liner close to the lash line.''

However, there is one person Kate will ''never'' share beauty advice with - her sister Lottie - as they're ''so different''.

She said: ''My sister Lottie and I never share beauty advice. She is who she is, she has her own distinct personality and I have mine. We're so different and she has a really good look going on. Everyone does their own stuff in their own way ... I don't dare give my daughter Lila Grace advice, but I love watching her do her make-up.

''She knows how to use gloss and highlighters. Sometimes I think, 'How has she done that?' It never looks the same on me.''

Kate, meanwhile, takes advice from fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell on where to get ''good treatments'', although she admits she doesn't always follow her make-up tips.

She said: ''Naomi Campbell is always telling me where to go for good treatments. She gives me make-up tips too, but to be honest, I don't always listen. When I was younger I wore a lot of black eyeliner and she was always like, 'Take it off, take it off', but I loved it too much.''