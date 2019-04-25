Lil Xan is ''suspicious'' as to whether his girlfriend was ever pregnant.

The 22-year-old rapper - whose real name is Nicholas Leanos - and Annie Smith announced they were expecting their first child together two months ago, but earlier this month his partner revealed she had suffered a miscarriage, shortly after claims surfaced that false sonogram photos had been shared.

And now the Betrayed' hitmaker has admitted he finds some of the things Annie has said to be ''questionable'', though he wants to ''give her the benefit of the doubt''.

He said: ''There's definitely things that are questionable. I did really start seeing a belly and s**t.''

''I hope, like, we're supposed to be getting some documentation from Kaiser Permanente, a hospital, but I was like I need the paperwork of the miscarriage that you had.

''And then because I sent her -- this is another suspicious thing -- I was like, 'Go down to the hospital because it's on our street and get the paperwork that -- same hospital she went to -- get the paperwork saying you had a miscarriage,' but she came back saying, 'Oh I have to do this process and s**t'.

''So I was like, it really gets you thinking, you know what I mean? I want to give her the benefit of the doubt.''

Xan admitted the situation ''p***ses'' him off because he doesn't know the truth and explained their relationship is ''very complicated'' at the moment.

He added in an interview with No Jumper: ''Don't get me wrong, I love Annie to death, but like it's complicated as f**k right now.''

The rapper confessed to regularly sleeping with other women, but he's ''holding back'' at the moment while he and Annie work through their problems - and he admitted he won't put up with his girlfriend being unfaithful.

He noted: ''It's the biggest double standard.''

The 'Slingshot' hitmaker had hoped becoming a father would make him settle down.

He explained he had thought: ''This is going to calm me down from f***ing bitches... and living a crazy lifestyle.''