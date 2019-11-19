Lil Xan suffered seizures after stopping prescription drugs ''cold turkey''.

The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Diego Leanos - has opened up about his health struggles after he suddenly stopped taking Xanax and Hydrocodone.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: ''Back when everybody was like, Diego's M.I.A., where's Diego at' and stuff, I was in the hospital cause I had stopped taking drugs cold turkey. Cause I didn't want to be on drugs no more, but the withdrawals actually gave me seizures. It was a wake-up call. I wanted to stop drugs completely but I did it the wrong way. They said it was from going cold turkey off of Xanax ... I just went cold turkey and I had a couple of seizures. And I've tried to bulls**t and say I was taking stuff, but I just wasn't ready until right now to let the world know I'm completely sober now. I've never felt better and clear-headed.''

Lil Xan had previously explained how the tragic accidental overdoses of Mac Miller and Lil Peep, which ultimately led to their deaths, inspired him to get help.

He said at the time: ''Mac Miller hit too close to home. I know we both struggle with the same problems and stuff, and I just feel like it's time to get better. Basically, [I take] a lot of opioids. I've been way worse in the past. I've been 10 times worse than what I am now. I want to do rehab so I can get over this last little hump, so I can finally be back to Diego.''

Lil Xan took himself off to rehab, postponing his music career whilst he got some help.

He shared at the time: ''I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab, I leave in like five days And I couldn't be happier with this choice. I love you guys for being so supportive and can't wait to get back clean headed ready to finish my album.''