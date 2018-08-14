Lil Xan ''slid into'' Noah Cyrus' inbox at the beginning of the year.

The 18-year-old singer has confirmed she's dating the Soundcloud rapper after they bonded over their love for making music, but she has admitted their relationship may have got off the ground a lot sooner if she had spotted his direct message earlier.

Speaking to E! News, the brunette beauty said: ''Xan slid into the DMs. It works people. Actually, it didn't work.

''He DMed me like in February and I didn't see it for months and then I saw that he was following me and I was like, 'Lil Xan, cool, he's following me. I'll follow him back.' And then I saw his DM and we're just hanging out making music.''

And, although they're dating, the pair are planning to release some tracks together.

Noah teased: ''Maybe. Maybe really soon. You're reading my mind.''

However, the pair will be forced to spend a bit of time apart next month as she's off on tour, in which she'll play nine dates across the US, until the beginning of October.

She explained: ''I'm just focusing on my music and working with really cool artists that I didn't grow up in a house with. My EP is coming out really soon. I'm so excited. And I'm going on tour in September. I can't wait.''

But, although things are fairly new for the pair at the moment, Noah has hinted that her family have met her beau and have approved because he makes her happy.

She said: ''My family wants whatever makes me happy and I'm so happy.''

Meanwhile, Noah is still quite new to fame but luckily has her older sister Miley Cyrus to guide her and make sure she's keeping certain things private.

Miley said: ''I always tell Noah, keep your Instagram comments turned off. Never read anything that anyone says about you. Don't Google yourself ... Now with Noah being on the road, she kind of understands, more than ever, how I feel of how draining it is. She kind of understands how hard it is now. Now having someone that really understands how hard it can be when you're away from home for a month, me and my little sister have a new bond over that ... I'm really proud of her that she did. I think she really didn't involve me as much ... I think she just wanted to get out on her own two feet without this having anything to do with me.''