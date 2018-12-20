Lil Xan acknowledges his relationship with Noah Cyrus became ''sloppy''.

The 22-year-old rap star dated Noah, 18, from June until September this year, but in spite of the acrimonious circumstances surrounding their split, he's also hailed the singer in a new Instagram post.

He captioned a side-by-side photograph of Noah and singer Billie Eilish: ''i genuinely think these 2 are some of the best not only female artist but in general coming up rn ! yes i know things got sloppy but i see the world so clear now! and everybody stop with all the ''your tryna get her back'' it's not like that i just don't see the need for drama or fighting and their both genuinely good people! [heartbreak emoji] and when i say coming up i don't mean i'm a f***ing bigger artist jeez haha (sic)''

Last month, Noah admitted her relationship with Xan was a ''mistake''.

The singer made the confession in response to WorldStar Hip Hop's Instagram asking its followers, ''What mistakes did you make in your last relationship that you won't repeat again?''

Noah - who is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus - replied: ''My last relationship was the mistake. Lol. (sic)''

Prior to their split, Xan publicly accused Noah of cheating on him.

He wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post: ''I feel like I'm probably being cheated on.''

But Noah has denied being unfaithful, and she recently spoke about their split, saying that while the separation wasn't easy, she was ''fine'' with the situation.

Noah shared: ''It's all love and it's all good. I'm confused, is all I'm going say. It was just a shock for everybody, I think.

''[But] there's no point in drama, really, just because [I have a] tour, EP...''